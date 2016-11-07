Nov 8 Swift Networks Group Ltd

* Swift's footprint to increase to approximately 40,000 room subscriptions

* Net proceeds of capital raising will fund acquisitions of web2tv and living networks

* Swift networks - two deals are an accretive transaction with low cost to acquire

* Has received binding commitments to raise $2.0 million in a placement up to 8.7 million shares to investors at $0.23 per share

