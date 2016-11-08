Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 ElringKlinger AG :
* Q3 ($413.27 million)
* Q3 EBIT before purchase price allocation down year on year at 32.6 million euros
* Net finance result for Q3 was slightly better (+2.0 million euros) than for same period a year ago
* Q3 earnings per share stood at 0.30 euros, only slightly down on prior-year figure of 0.32 euros
* Outlook for FY 2016 put in more precise terms: EBIT pre PPA more likely to be at lower end of 140 million to 150 million euros range targeted by group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.