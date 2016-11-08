Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Skanska Ab
* Skanska says buyer is a company jointly owned by dif infrastructure IV and swiss life funds (lux) global infrastructure opportunities II
* Skanska divests its investment in the A1 motorway in Poland for sek 1.4 billion Further company coverage:
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE