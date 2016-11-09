BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 Grammer AG :
* Continuing strong revenue growth with higher profitability
* 9-month revenue rose 19.8 percent to 1.27 billion euros ($1.43 billion)
* Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew at a disproportionately strong rate by 67 percent, rising from 29.7 million euros to 49.6 million euros in first nine months
* Group net profit after tax also rose very substantially to 25.6 million euros (2015: 16.7 million euros) in first nine months
* Full-year guidance for 2016 confirmed
* Favorable performance was primarily driven by automotive division, which achieved strong growth in console business, as well as successful integration of former reum group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 16 Australian sales of new vehicles edged higher in April, slowing from the previous month as the timing of holidays reduced the selling days for the month and demand for sports utilities fell.