Nov 9 Grammer AG :

* Continuing strong revenue growth with higher profitability

* 9-month revenue rose 19.8 percent to 1.27 billion euros ($1.43 billion)

* Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew at a disproportionately strong rate by 67 percent, rising from 29.7 million euros to 49.6 million euros in first nine months

* Group net profit after tax also rose very substantially to 25.6 million euros (2015: 16.7 million euros) in first nine months

* Full-year guidance for 2016 confirmed

* Favorable performance was primarily driven by automotive division, which achieved strong growth in console business, as well as successful integration of former reum group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)