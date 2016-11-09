Nov 9 Paion AG :
* Net loss for first nine months of 2016 amounted to 16.061
million euros compared to a net loss of 20.391 million euros in
prior-year period
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 35.906 million euros
as of 30 September 2016, an increase of 3.226 million euros
compared to 31 December 2015
* Confirms its outlook for current fiscal year announced on
10 August 2016
* Expects revenues of approximately 4 million euros in 2016
resulting primarily from upfront payment of 10 million euros
received from Cosmo in July 2016
* Remaining approximately 6 million euros of upfront payment
are expected to be recognized as revenues in 2017
* Financial outlook assumes that no further license
agreements are entered into during 2016
* FY net loss is expected to be between 21.5 million and 24
million euros, a decrease compared to previous year (2015: 28.2
million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)