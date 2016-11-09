BRIEF-Discovery world posts qtrly net income attributable of 29.0 mln pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
Nov 9 Nisa Retail Ltd
* McColl's & Nisa agree new supply contract
* Nisa will supply 298 convenience store portfolio which McColl's recently acquired in a deal from Co-Operative Group. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: