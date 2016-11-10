BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Mitula Group Ltd
* Sees fy 2016 revenue 28 million aud to 29 million aud
* Full-Year forecast for 2017 of revenue of $39-41m and ebitda of $17.0-19.0m
* Full-Year EBITDA forecast for 2016 of $12.0-13.0m, an increase of 58%-71% on pcp
* Mitula group ltd - mitula group forecasts strong revenue and ebitda growth-mua.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015