BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Motopia Ltd
* Signs binding agreement to acquire cloud technology and services provider Cirralto Business Services Pty Ltd
* Forecast to generate A$1m revenue in FY2017
* Consideration for transaction is issue of 132.5 million new Motopia shares to cirralto shareholders.
* Engaged in discussions with 3rd party technology and software vendors to form partner alliances
* Expects no immediate changes to its current operating structure
* Motopia to acquire cirralto business services-mot.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015