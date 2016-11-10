BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Story-i Ltd
* Consideration payable for both acquisitions is equivalent at today's exchange rate of a$3.9 million
* Entered into non-binding agreements to acquire two indonesian apple reseller businesses, Estore and Emax
* Acquisitions are expected to generate a combined annualised revenue of equivalent of a$47 million
* Intended that consideration be funded by issue by story-i of fixed term convertible notes
* Acquisition of additional businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing