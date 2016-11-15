BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 15 Indus Holding AG :
* Sales revenues for nine-month period rose to 1,075.5 million euros ($1.16 billion)(previous year: 1,035.0 million euros), which represents an increase by 3.9%
* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 106.6 million euros (previous year: 98.9 million euros)
* 9-month at 57.1 million euros earnings after taxes (excluding. Minority interests) clearly exceeded previous year's 51.5 million euros)
* Says confirmed its forecast and projects an increase in sales revenues to over 1.4 billion euros , earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 134 million and 138 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.