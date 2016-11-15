Nov 15 Skanska AB

* Says upgrades rail network in Southern England for GBP 165 million, about SEK 1.9 billion

* Says will include its part of the contract, worth GBP 165M, about SEK 1.9 billion, in the order bookings for Skanska UK in the fourth quarter of 2016