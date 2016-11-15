BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Enterprise Inns Plc :
* Ebitda* before exceptional items of £292 million (2015: £296 million), in line with expectations and reflecting impact of planned disposals
* Continued momentum with leased and tenanted like-for-like net income up 2.1 pct (2015: up 0.8 pct) with growth achieved across all geographic regions
* Improved trading and enhanced operational support have helped to further reduce unplanned business failures, down 14 pct compared to prior year
* Total number of pubs trading within our 100 pct owned managed operations business at 15 november 2016 has grown to 105
* Preliminary announcement for financial year ended 30 september 2016
* Profit before tax and exceptional items of £122 million (2015: £122 million) as interest savings from reduced debt offset reduction in ebitda*
* Profit after tax of £71 million (2015: £65 million loss), primarily due to lower exceptional refinancing costs and lower property charges arising from annual estate valuation.
* Fy adjusted earnings per share # up to 19.6p (2015: 19.4p)
* Trading in first six weeks of new financial year has been in line with our expectations
* Fy underlying pretax profit 122 million stg versus 122 million stg year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.