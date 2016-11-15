Nov 15 Premier Foods Plc :

* Total reported sales up 2.0 pct reflecting Knighton Foods consolidation

* Underlying trading profit 48.0 mln stg, 2.0 mln stg lower partly due to increased marketing investment

* H1 group underlying sales down (1.8 pct) due to weak grocery sales (4.0 pct); partly offset by good performance in sweet treats +4.1 pct

* Profit and net debt expectations for year unchanged

* Expect group sales to grow between 2-4 pct in second half of year and our profit and net debt expectations for full year remain unchanged - CEO

* H1 sales fell 1.8 percent to 348 million stg