BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Nov 15 BTG Plc :
* Results for half year ended Sept.30 2016
* H1 revenue rose 24 percent to 285.4 mln stg
* Says business has performed well during first half, and outlook for full year is strong
* Says H1 Specialty Pharmaceuticals revenue was 95.1 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 78.2 mln stg), up 9 pct at CER
* Says H1 licensing revenues were 92.2 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 80.9 mln stg), down 1 pct on prior period at CER
* Says H1 adjusted operating profit was 78.8 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 62.9 mln stg), up 25 pct at actual exchange rates
* Says H1 adjusted basic EPS was 13.9 pence (h1 2015/16: 14.7 pence), down 5 pct on prior period due to lower adjusted profit after tax of 53.4 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 56.4 mln stg)
* Says at actual exchange rates, H1 revenue increased by 24 pct to 285.4 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 229.6 mln stg)
* Says first half revenues benefited from significant foreign exchange tail winds from weaker sterling
* Says reiterate our guidance of strong revenue growth and reflect effect of recent currency movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.