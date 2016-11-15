Nov 15 BTG Plc :

* Results for half year ended Sept.30 2016

* H1 revenue rose 24 percent to 285.4 mln stg

* Says business has performed well during first half, and outlook for full year is strong

* Says H1 Specialty Pharmaceuticals revenue was 95.1 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 78.2 mln stg), up 9 pct at CER

* Says H1 licensing revenues were 92.2 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 80.9 mln stg), down 1 pct on prior period at CER

* Says H1 adjusted operating profit was 78.8 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 62.9 mln stg), up 25 pct at actual exchange rates

* Says H1 adjusted basic EPS was 13.9 pence (h1 2015/16: 14.7 pence), down 5 pct on prior period due to lower adjusted profit after tax of 53.4 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 56.4 mln stg)

* Says at actual exchange rates, H1 revenue increased by 24 pct to 285.4 mln stg (H1 2015/16: 229.6 mln stg)

* Says first half revenues benefited from significant foreign exchange tail winds from weaker sterling

* Says reiterate our guidance of strong revenue growth and reflect effect of recent currency movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)