Nov 15 Windeln De SE :
* windeln.de successfully implements strategic and operational measures in the third quarter
* Revenues growth of 30 percent in first nine months of year, despite delisting of brands
* In first nine months realized revenues growth of 30 percent on previous year, with
revenues of 137.6 million euros ($148.70 million) for its continuing operations
* 9-month adjusted EBIT figure of -19.3 million euros (previous year: -5.4 million euros)
for continuing operations
* Expects revenues of between 190 million and 200 million euros, a gross profit margin of
approx. 27 percent and an adjusted EBIT margin of -12 percent to -14 percent for fiscal year
2016 as a whole
* For 2017, windeln.de expects continuing growth and improved profitability as a result of
successful implementation of these measures
($1 = 0.9253 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)