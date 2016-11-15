BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway raises share stake in Apple Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing
Nov 15 Pyrolyx AG :
* Capital increase without subscription rights
* Decided to increase company's share capital of 3,015,176.00 euros ($3.24 million) by up to 291,800.00 euros by issuing up to 291,800 new no-par-value bearer shares to exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights
* Issue price of new shares was set at 11.00 euros per new share
* Intends to use net proceeds from this capital increase primarily for further business expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co