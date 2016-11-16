Nov 16 ICAP Plc
* Half yearly results
* Transaction with Tullett Prebon ( transaction) has
received FCA clearance and remains on track to complete this
year, subject to outstanding change of control consents
* Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 11
pct, and was flat on a constant currency basis
* Trading profit before tax from continuing operations
decreased 7 pct to £51 million
* Global hybrid voice broking and information business's
trading profit before tax for period increased 28% to £59
million
* Interim dividend payment to shareholders maintained at
6.6p per share
* It is, however, too early to assume that prolonged period
in which we have experienced subdued market conditions has come
to an end
* Profit before tax from continuing operations increased 78%
to £66 million
* These are uncertain times for global financial markets as
we try to understand impact of both brexit vote and very recent
us election-ceo
* In absence of unforeseen circumstances, we plan to hold
dividend at 22.0p for this year-ceo
* Very recent us election has prompted an increase in
trading activity
* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations rose 78
percent to 66 million stg
* Interim dividend up 14 percent to 6.6 penceper share
* H1 revenue from continuing operations 254 million stg
