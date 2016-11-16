Nov 16 British Land Company Plc :
* H1 underlying PBT +16.4% to £199 million driven by
like-for-like income growth of 3.4% and reductions in finance
and operating costs
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 16.4 percent to 199
million stg
* H1 EPRA NAV reduced by 3.0% to 891p; IFRS net assets at
£9.2 billion (march 2016: £9.6 billion)
* H1 total accounting return of -1.5% (h1 2016: +9.1%)
* H1 portfolio valuation -2.8%; standing investments -2.8%;
developments -3.0%
* Proportionally consolidated LTV down 50bps at 31.6% (march
2016: 32.1%)
* Quarterly dividend of 7.3 pence bringing half year
dividend to 14.6 pence (+3.0%)
* Based on current commitments, group has no requirement to
refinance until 2020
* Business has proved resilient in first few months
following referendum - CEO
* Over 300,000 sq ft under offer across portfolio; in
discussions with occupiers from a range of sectors on office
developments across all three campuses
* Speculative development commitment remains modest at 5%;
will proceed more cautiously on other opportunities
* Since referendum, seen differing dynamics in markets with
leasing momentum maintained in retail, signs of more caution
amongst occupiers in offices
* In retail, referendum has, as yet, had no discernible
impact on occupier demand and letting activity in our portfolio
* Evolving environment will be reflected in our tactical
decisions, particularly on development where we expect to
proceed more cautiously - CEO
