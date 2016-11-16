Nov 16 Medios AG :
* Launches cash capital increase by up to 2,760,408 new
shares with shareholder subscription rights
* Subscription period expected to begin on November 21, 2016
and to conclude on December 5, 2016
* Placement price for new shares to be determined by way of
accelerated bookbuilding process as part of pre-placement,
expected to be published on November 17
* Subscription price for rights offering to be identical to
placement price of pre-placement
* Partial utilisation of authorized capital 2016/II resolved
on sept 14, 2016 to result in share capital of company increased
from 9,661,428.00 euros by up to 2,760,408.00 euros to up to
12,421,836.00 euros ($13.28 million)
($1 = 0.9355 euros)
