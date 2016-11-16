Nov 16 Plaza Centers NV :

* Update regarding agreement to sell project in Bangalore, India

* Agreement to sell 100 pct of its interest in a special purpose vehicle which holds a site in Bangalore, India to a local investor

* Purchaser paid advance payment of INR 5 crores on Sept. 30 2016, but informed EPI it will be unable to execute payments due in Q4 2016

* EPI now considering options with respect to sale agreement, including, execution of securities provided by purchaser to EPI