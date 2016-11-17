BRIEF-Managepay Systems says Virtualflex accepted letter of offer from Managepay Services
* Virtualflex sdn bhd accepted the letter of offer from managepay services sdn bhd
Nov 17 Dti Group Ltd
* Offer price for both placement and entitlement offer will be $0.35 per new share
* Dti group ltd - dti announces $11.56 million capital raising-dti.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS CHRISTOPH JUNGE AND ANDREAS PRENNEIS GAIN EARLY FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)