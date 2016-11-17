Nov 17 Ws Atkins Plc
* Underlying operating profit up 10.7%, underlying constant
currency operating profit up 4.3%
* Significant increase in UK and Europe profit, up 32.2%
supported by strong markets and improved operational delivery
* Energy business continues to face challenging market
conditions in oil and gas, north american oil and gas impairment
of £23.3m in period
* Ws atkins - UK government's continued commitment to
infrastructure investment has resulted in generally strong
markets and to date EU referendum result has had minimal impact
on our business
* Good overall results, with underlying profit before tax up
14.0%, full year outlook unchanged
* Revenue up 10.0% to £994.7m, up 4.0% on a constant
currency basis
* Underlying profit before tax of £63.6m, up 14%
* Good first half performance in North America, underpinned
by two major transportation projects
* Middle East impacted by more difficult transportation and
infrastructure markets and demobilisation of metro projects;
good wins in dubai property market
* Near term outlook in our uk and north american businesses
is particularly positive
* Outlook for full year is unchanged
* We will closely monitor developments from brexit as well
as any potential investment impact from forthcoming autumn
statement
* Interim dividend up 6.8 percent to 12.5 penceper share
