BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Adler Modemaerkte AG :
* Acquires rights to Steilmann brand
* Parties agreed to keep confidential exact terms and conditions of underlying purchase agreement
* In financial year 2015, Adler generated approximately 18 million euros ($19.32 million) in gross revenue from Steilmann brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9318 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)