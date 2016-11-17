Nov 17 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Acquires rights to Steilmann brand

* Parties agreed to keep confidential exact terms and conditions of underlying purchase agreement

* In financial year 2015, Adler generated approximately 18 million euros ($19.32 million) in gross revenue from Steilmann brand