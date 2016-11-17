Nov 17 Medios AG :

* Medios completes pre-placement of capital increase

* A total of 1,587,100 new shares placed in pre-placement

* Based on placement price and subscription price, and assuming that all 2,760,408 new shares can be placed as part of offering, will generate about 19.3 million euros in gross issue proceeds

* Placement and subscription price for new shares set at 7.00 euros ($7.48) ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)