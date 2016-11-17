BRIEF-AMP Ltd says Andrew Harmos will join as non-executive director
* Andrew Harmos will join board as a non-executive director, effective 1 June 2017
Nov 17 Medios AG :
* Medios completes pre-placement of capital increase
* A total of 1,587,100 new shares placed in pre-placement
* Based on placement price and subscription price, and assuming that all 2,760,408 new shares can be placed as part of offering, will generate about 19.3 million euros in gross issue proceeds
* Placement and subscription price for new shares set at 7.00 euros ($7.48) ($1 = 0.9355 euros)
* SHBL and co executes share subscription agreement with Pohto Pharma