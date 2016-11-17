BRIEF-India's Pincon Spirit March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago
Nov 17 BayWa AG :
* Baywa AG acquires stake in a south african joint venture company
* Objective of aforementioned joint venture is distribution of agricultural and materials handling equipment
* Acquires a 50% stake in aforementioned joint venture company
* Setting up of a joint venture with Barloworld South Africa Proprietary Limited
* Purchase price payable by BayWa for 50% stake in joint venture company is just below 20 million euros ($21.42 million)
* Each of BayWa AG and Barloworld South Africa will issue guarantees in a single-digit million euro amount to secure bank loans to be provided to joint venture company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* John Osborne has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer