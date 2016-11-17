Temasek-backed China genomics firm targets raising up to $200 mln - sources
* WuXi NextCODE draws interest from Hillhouse, Sequoia, others
Nov 18 Volpara Health Technologies Ltd
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement to market in relation to a proposed equity capital raising
* Volpara health technologies ltd - trading halt-vht.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WuXi NextCODE draws interest from Hillhouse, Sequoia, others
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan