* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Delticom AG :
* Acquires material assets of AutoPink
* At a purchase price of around half a million euro Delticom recently acquired beside two brands AutoPink and facilicar also corresponding domains, customer base as well as existing it-systems and contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.