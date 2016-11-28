Nov 28 Marine Harvest Asa
* Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has now informed Marine
Harvest that the Egg concept qualifies in general for
development licenses scheme and that they may award four
development licenses for this project
* The company had applied for 14 such permits for the
experimental egg-shaped fish tanks
* Will continue to work with authorities, and hope they will
reach a final conclusion imminently in order for project to
commence
* To date Marine Harvest has applied for 34 development
licenses for four different concepts, including the Egg
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)