* Q1 total revenue declined by 3.3 pct in the first quarter
to 962.3 million euros
* Underlying revenue declined by 1.2 pct in Q1
* Group refinancing plans are on track to obtain
attractively priced long-term funding from public and bank
sources
* CEO says: the revenue development in Q1 is in line with
our expectations
* Outlook for both free cash generation and for underlying
fully diluted EPS remains unchanged
* Aryzta now expects FY 2017 finance costs, including hybrid
financing, to be in the range of 80-95 million euros
