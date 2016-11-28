Nov 28 Aryzta AG :

* Q1 total revenue declined by 3.3 pct in the first quarter to 962.3 million euros

* Underlying revenue declined by 1.2 pct in Q1

* Group refinancing plans are on track to obtain attractively priced long-term funding from public and bank sources

* CEO says: the revenue development in Q1 is in line with our expectations

* Outlook for both free cash generation and for underlying fully diluted EPS remains unchanged

* Aryzta now expects FY 2017 finance costs, including hybrid financing, to be in the range of 80-95 million euros