Nov 28 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
* FY underlying pretax profit 352.7 million pounds versus
491.6 million pounds a year ago.
* Final dividend 12 pence per share.
* Total dividend 19.5 pence per share.
* Says underlying profit before tax decreased to 352.7
million pounds (2015: 491.6 million pounds)
* Says strong year-end net cash position of 548.8 million
pounds (2015: 567.7 million pounds)
* Says final dividend of 12.0p per share (2015: 12.0p),
making 19.5p for full year (2015: 19.5p)
* Says assets under management 312.1 billion pounds (2015:
283.7 billion pounds)
* Says equity net outflows have reduced to 13.6 billion
pounds this year from 16.4 billion pounds in 2015, with much of
improvement being in second half of the year.
* Says emerging market equities recorded a small net inflow
of 600 million for final quarter.
* Says remains on track to achieve full 70 million pounds
cost-saving target by March 2017.
* Says blended fee rate has reduced from 36.1 bps to 33.6
bps.
* Says welcomes FCA report into asset management industry,
says there is a need for increased transparency in relation to
services provided, costs of such services and also for ensuring
value for money.
* Says political and economic events to fuel volatility in
short term. Says difficult to predict impact on markets over
medium and longer term.
