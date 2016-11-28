STOCKHOLM Nov 28 Bilia :

* Bilia has signed an agreement to acquire Metro Auto's Toyota operation in Sweden, MW Gruppen Stockholm AB.

* The business is run from five facilities: three just south of Stockholm in Nacka, Haninge and Kungens Kurva, and one each in Södertälje and Eskilstuna.

* Annual turnover amounts to about SEK 700 mln and the operating profit has averaged SEK 28 mln for the past two years

* The agreement also includes acquisition of the five properties housing the business, worth a total of about SEK 165 mln

