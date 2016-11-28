BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Verianos Real Estate AG
* Fiscal year 2016 result expected at upper end of target range of 1.2 million euros ($1.27 million) to 1.5 million euros
* Target range for 2017 raised up to 1.6 million euros - 2.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.