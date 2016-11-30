Nov 30 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
* FY pretax profit 50.1 million poundsg versus 61 million
pounds a year ago.
* Adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations fell 1.9
percent to 61 million pounds.
* Record 2.7 billion pounds of core organic gross inflows,
including 900 million gross inflows from intermediaries and 500
million of funds into our model portfolios.
* Total funds of 35.4 billion pounds, up 10.6 percent.
* Discretionary funds of 28.9 billion pounds, up 16.5
percent.
* Total net discretionary funds inflows, including
transfers, of 1.1 billion pounds representing an annualised
growth rate of 4.4 percent.
* Total income stable at 282.4 million pounds.
* Full year dividend increase of 8.3 percent to 13.0 pence a
share.
* Strong balance sheet, net cash of 170.8 million pounds.
* Final dividend of 9.15 pence a share.
* Says near term market outlook is clearly marked by
heightened sense of political and economic uncertainty.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)