Nov 30 Greene King Plc :
* Half year pretax profit rose 9 pct to 92.5 mln stg
* Interim dividend up 4.1 pct to 8.8 pence per share
* H1 revenue rose 13.8 pct to 1.044 bln stg
* Pub company like-for-like (LFL) sales up 1.3 pct ahead of
market
* Strong performance from Pub Partners; LFL net income up
4.2 pct
* Synergies expected to be 30 mln stg this year; original
three year target in two years
* Further challenges through national living wage, national
minimum wage, apprenticeship levy, recent proposed increases in
business rates
* These government initiatives will impact on costs and
margins within hospitality industry going forward
