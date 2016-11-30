Nov 30 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :
* On target with good overall business development
* In first nine months of 2016, group sales amounted to 98.0 million euros ($104.38
million), compared with 146.3 million euros in previous year
* Adjusted group EBIT for first nine months of 2016 amounted to -5.1 million euros
* 9-month EBIT amounted to -6.8 million euros and therefore was 41.6 percent above previous
year (-11.6 million euros)
* Positive profit forecast for financial year 2016
* Expects financial year 2016 to finish with a clearly positive adjusted operating result
after depreciation and amortization
* Q4 of current financial year will be strongest quarter in five years in terms of sales and
earnings
* Company expects continued high sales and EBIT in medium to upper single-digit million euro
range in 2017
* With very strong Q4, for which deag projects sales of between 90 million and 100 million
euros, company expects total sales for year 2016 as a whole will be close to last year's level
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9389 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)