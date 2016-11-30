Nov 30 Adesso AG :

* Increases operating earnings in the third quarter of 2016 to mark a new high of 7.7 million euros ($8.15 million)/ raise in guidance for financial year 2016

* Q3 sales revenues increased by 31 percent and EBITDA by 41 percent compared to Q3 of previous year

* After first nine months of 2016, revenues amounted to 188.4 million euros (previous year: 140.2 million euros, + 34 percent) and EBITDA was raised to 16.6 million euros (previous year: 9.6 million euros, + 73 percent)

* Now sales revenues of 252 million to 262 million euros are expected for full year 2016

* Range of EBITDA-guidance for FY is being widened and raised to 20 million to 24 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)