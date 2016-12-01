Dec 1 Coloplast A/S :
* Said on Wednesday had entered into definitive agreement to acquire Comfort
Medical for $160 million equal to about 1.12 billion Danish crowns
* Comfort Medical is US direct-to-consumer nationwide dealer of catheters
and ostomy supplies
* Said Comfort Medical is expected to record sales of $38 million or about
270 million crowns for 2016
* Sees deal to contribute to co's long-term growth ambition
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2016/17
* If deal is completed co's financial guidance for 2016/17 to be revised
-growth in Danish crowns of 5-6 pct is expected to be 1-2 percentage-points
higher
* Forecast on 2016/17 organic revenue growth, EBIT margin, long-term organic
growth p.a. and EBIT margin expansion unchanged
