Dec 1 Virtus Health Ltd

* Virtus acquires Aagaard fertility clinic, aarhus denmark-vrt.ax

* Acquired Aagaard fertility clinic,based in Aarhus denmark for maximum consideration of up to dkk85 million on a cash free/debt free basis

* Acquisition forecast to be eps accretive on a full year 2017 basis