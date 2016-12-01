Dec 1 Valneva Se :
* Valneva: leading healthcare investor MVM Life Science
partners acquires 7.5 pct shareholding in Valneva
* Funds managed by MVM Life Science Partners LLP to invest a
total of 15.2 million euros in a simultaneous private placement
of 2.9 million newly issued shares and purchase of a further
tranche of existing shares
* Issue price of 2.60 euros per share corresponds to volume
weighted average trading price of previous three trading
sessions
* Dr. Bali Muralidhar to join Valneva's supervisory board as
MVM representative
* Transaction is expected to close on December 14, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)