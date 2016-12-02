Dec 2 Costa Group Holdings Ltd

* acquisition of Avocado Ridge

* signed an agreement for acquisition of Avocado Ridge orchards and packing operations from carney family.

* acquisition price has not been disclosed

* transaction is expected to be earnings per share accretive from first full financial year.

* Acquisition is expected be completed in January 2017

* "Carney family will remain with business to perform key management and operational roles"