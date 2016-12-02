BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project Q1 net profit lowers to 434,403 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 434,403 ZLOTYS VERSUS 448,336 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Costa Group Holdings Ltd
* acquisition of Avocado Ridge
* signed an agreement for acquisition of Avocado Ridge orchards and packing operations from carney family.
* acquisition price has not been disclosed
* transaction is expected to be earnings per share accretive from first full financial year.
* Acquisition is expected be completed in January 2017
* "Carney family will remain with business to perform key management and operational roles" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, plans to invest $2 billion in the United States, where its flagship Budweiser lager has suffered from declining volumes and a falling market share over the past three years.