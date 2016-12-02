BRIEF-Kg Efekt Q1 net loss widens to 836,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Zug Estates Holding AG :
* Change to the board of directors of zug estates holding
* Beat Schwab will be proposed to general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding as new chairman of board of directors
Beat Schwab will be proposed to general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding as new chairman of board of directors. He will succeed Hannes Wueest, who is to step down from board of directors for reasons of age
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets