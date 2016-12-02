Dec 2 Zug Estates Holding AG :

* Change to the board of directors of zug estates holding

* Beat Schwab will be proposed to general meeting of shareholders of Zug Estates Holding as new chairman of board of directors

* He will succeed Hannes Wueest, who is to step down from board of directors for reasons of age