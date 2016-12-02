BRIEF-Mex Polska Q1 net profit slightly rises to 768,241 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Ica Gruppen
* Ica Real Estate to sell Ica Eiendom Norge AS
* Underlying property value of SEK 2.2 billion
* Says deal gives Ica gruppen a positive cash flow of approximately SEK 1.9 billion and a capital gain of slightly more than SEK 400 million
* Capital gain will be recognised during the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.