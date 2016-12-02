Dec 2 Hamborner Reit AG :

* Invests further funds from capital increase - purchase agreement signed for 'O3' office property in Cologne

* Purchase price amounts to 49.0 million euros ($52.31 million)

* Hamborner has therefore promptly invested a further share of gross issue proceeds of 166.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)