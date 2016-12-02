BRIEF-Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets
Dec 2 UNIQA Insurance Group AG :
* Sells Italian subsidiaries
* To sell majority interest of 99.7 percent in its subsidiary UNIQA Assicurazioni Spa to italian mutual insurance company Società Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni
* Purchase price is 295 million euros ($314.29 million) before transaction costs
* Uniqa still expects earnings before taxes for fiscal year 2016 to be up to 50 percent lower than very good earnings for 2015
* Is also keeping to its intention to continuously increase dividends per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9386 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.