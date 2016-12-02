Dec 2 Electrolux

* Electrolux to divest Eureka brand, focus on strongest U.S. small appliances categories

* Electrolux has agreed to divest its North American vacuum cleaner brand Eureka to Midea Group Co.

* Says sales of products under eureka brand amounted to approximately USD 60 million over past 12 months

* Says transaction is not expected to result in any material net one-off effects on group income statement

