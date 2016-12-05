Egypt central bank hikes key interest rates 200 basis points -c.bank statement
CAIRO, May 21 Egypt's central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points on Sunday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
Dec 5 Eureka Group Holdings Ltd :
* Eureka acquires 27th freehold retirement village
* Eureka has agreed to acquire a 51-unit village in south east queensland for $3.215 million
* Village is expected to generate annual ebitda of approximately $400,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 21 Egypt's central bank raised its key interest rates by 200 basis points on Sunday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
PARIS, May 21 Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and new French President Emmanuel Macron called on Sunday for a deeper integration of the European Union and said they would address the migration crisis at a working dinner in Paris.