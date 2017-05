Dec 5 Bonava AB (publ) :

* Sells rental apartments in Hamburg to property company Aachener SWG

* Sale price amounts to about 330 million Swedish crowns

* Project will be recognised in profit and handed over to buyer in Q3 2018 and Q1 2019

* Residential project consists of 151 apartments across five blocks