* Statement of KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn dated Dec. regarding the conditions for a future takeover bid

* Was informed that to prevent Constantin Medien and Highlight Communications from further damage caused by shareholder disputes, KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn ntend to submit takeover bids to all shareholders

* KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn intend to submit takeover bids to all shareholders of Constantin Medien AG at a price per share of 2.30 euros

* KF 15 GmbH, DHV GmbH and Dieter Hahn to submit takeover bids to shareholders of Highlight Communications at price of 6.00 euros per share, except for Highlight Communications-shares of Constantin Medien and Highlight Communications's own shares

* Shares in Constantin Medien AG up 19.7 percent