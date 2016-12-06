Dec 6 Ashtead Group Plc
* First half underlying pre-tax profit 2 of 426 million stg,
up 9 percent at constant exchange rates
* H1 group rental revenue up 13 pecent
* Interim dividend raised 19 percent to 4.75p per share
(2015: 4.0p)
* In six months, reported results were positively impacted
by weaker sterling (53 million stg) but this was partially
offset by impact of lower gains on fleet disposals
* Group revenue increased 22 percent to 1,552 million stg in
first half (2015: 1,267 million stg)
* Level of capital expenditure is towards upper end of our
expectations at this stage of year for 2016/17.
* Unaudited results for half year and Q2 ended 31 October
2016
* Both divisions continue to perform at upper end of
expectations
* Expect full year results to be ahead of our expectations
and board continues to look to medium term with confidence
* Revised our capital expenditure guidance for full year to
1-1.2 billion stg at current exchange rates
* Interim dividend 4.75 penceper share
