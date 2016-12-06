Dec 6 Telecom Plus Plc :

* Disposal of investment in Opus Energy Group Ltd

* Company will receive approximately 71 mln stg in cash for its shareholding in Opus

* Company will recognise an exceptional profit of approximately 60 mln stg during current financial year

* Completion is expected to take place in Q1 of 2017